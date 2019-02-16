CMI standalone net profit rises 34.65% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 43.80% to Rs 124.98 croreNet profit of CMI rose 34.65% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 43.80% to Rs 124.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 86.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales124.9886.91 44 OPM %9.3712.31 -PBDT9.917.35 35 PBT9.637.02 37 NP6.144.56 35
