CMI standalone net profit rises 34.65% in the December 2018 quarter

MEP Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit declines 47.30% in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 43.80% to Rs 124.98 crore

Net profit of CMI rose 34.65% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 43.80% to Rs 124.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 86.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales124.9886.91 44 OPM %9.3712.31 -PBDT9.917.35 35 PBT9.637.02 37 NP6.144.56 35

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:48 IST

