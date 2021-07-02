Coal India achieves 2% growth in coal production in June

The state-run coal major announced production and offtake numbers for June 2021 after market hours yesterday, 1 July 2021.

On a provisional basis, the company's coal production rose 2% to 40 million tonnes in June 2021 as against 39.2 million tonnes in June 2020. The coal major's offtake surged 23% to 51.3 million tonnes in June 2021 as against 41.7 million tonnes in June 2020.

Shares of Coal India were up 0.62% at Rs 146.55 on BSE.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)