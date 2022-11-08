Coal India consolidated net profit rises 105.78% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 29.33% to Rs 27538.59 croreNet profit of Coal India rose 105.78% to Rs 6043.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2936.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.33% to Rs 27538.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21292.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales27538.5921292.50 29 OPM %25.9218.49 -PBDT8764.554577.63 91 PBT7687.483643.24 111 NP6043.552936.91 106
