Coal India consolidated net profit rises 105.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.33% to Rs 27538.59 crore

Net profit of Coal India rose 105.78% to Rs 6043.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2936.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.33% to Rs 27538.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21292.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.27538.5921292.5025.9218.498764.554577.637687.483643.246043.552936.91

