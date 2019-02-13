Coal India consolidated net profit rises 50.09% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.58% to Rs 23385.43 croreNet profit of Coal India rose 50.09% to Rs 4566.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3042.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 23385.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20772.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales23385.4320772.23 13 OPM %29.0321.08 -PBDT7889.155395.69 46 PBT7028.074648.10 51 NP4566.813042.68 50
