Coal India Ltd jumps around 8%

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 188.35, up 7.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.37% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% gain in NIFTY and a 149.62% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Coal India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 188.35, up 7.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17656.25. The Sensex is at 59235.32, down 0.72%. Coal India Ltd has added around 31.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5534.6, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 780.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 162.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 187.1, up 7.22% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 14.19 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

