Coal India Ltd sees good buying

Coal India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 126.25, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 13021.05. The Sensex is at 44394.83, down 0.29%. Coal India Ltd has risen around 10.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 21.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2839.15, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 143.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 162.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 126.6, up 2.39% on the day. Coal India Ltd is down 36.16% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.71% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 6.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

