Coal India Ltd sees good buying

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 159.05, up 2.81% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.42% in last one year as compared to a 50.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 143.97% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Coal India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 159.05, up 2.81% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 17478.75. The Sensex is at 58592.14, up 0.59%. Coal India Ltd has risen around 12.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5810.35, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 119.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 102.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 159.6, up 3.07% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 12.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

