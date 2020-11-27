Coal India Ltd spurts 0.64%, gains for five straight sessions

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 125.85, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38.86% in last one year as compared to a 7.14% gain in NIFTY and a 11.3% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Coal India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 125.85, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 13018.45. The Sensex is at 44322.29, up 0.14%. Coal India Ltd has added around 11.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 27.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2925.05, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 169.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 126.6, up 0.6% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 6.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

