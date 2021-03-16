Coal India Ltd stays weak

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 145.15, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 0.51% in last one year as compared to a 66.58% rally in NIFTY and a 124.37% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Coal India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 145.15, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 14937. The Sensex is at 50477.79, up 0.16%.Coal India Ltd has gained around 7.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3880.05, down 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 265.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

