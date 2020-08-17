Coal India Ltd up for third straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 135.75, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.77% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.01% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Coal India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. Coal India Ltd has risen around 2.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2405.8, up 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 109.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 137.3, up 3.86% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

