Coal India Ltd up for third straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 182.05, up 7.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.53% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% jump in NIFTY and a 50.93% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5896.85, up 3.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 478.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.58 lakh shares in last one month.

Coal India Ltd is up 17.53% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% jump in NIFTY and a 50.93% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

