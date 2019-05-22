Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 12.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 27.13% to Rs 160.54 crore

Net profit of declined 12.94% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.13% to Rs 160.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 126.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.73% to Rs 37.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.38% to Rs 616.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 613.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

160.54126.28616.01613.657.379.609.497.7210.5011.5364.8740.889.7510.7561.5037.775.656.4937.9223.89

