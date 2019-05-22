Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 12.94% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.13% to Rs 160.54 croreNet profit of Coastal Corporation declined 12.94% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.13% to Rs 160.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 126.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.73% to Rs 37.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.38% to Rs 616.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 613.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales160.54126.28 27 616.01613.65 0 OPM %7.379.60 -9.497.72 - PBDT10.5011.53 -9 64.8740.88 59 PBT9.7510.75 -9 61.5037.77 63 NP5.656.49 -13 37.9223.89 59
