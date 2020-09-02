JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Japan Stocks rise on upbeat offshore lead
Business Standard

Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 17.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 31.17% to Rs 93.90 crore

Net profit of Coastal Corporation declined 17.59% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.17% to Rs 93.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 136.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales93.90136.42 -31 OPM %10.1710.50 -PBDT10.7214.88 -28 PBT9.9414.08 -29 NP7.318.87 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 12:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU