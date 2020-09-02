Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 17.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.17% to Rs 93.90 crore

Net profit of Coastal Corporation declined 17.59% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.17% to Rs 93.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 136.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.93.90136.4210.1710.5010.7214.889.9414.087.318.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)