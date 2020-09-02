Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 17.59% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.17% to Rs 93.90 croreNet profit of Coastal Corporation declined 17.59% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.17% to Rs 93.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 136.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales93.90136.42 -31 OPM %10.1710.50 -PBDT10.7214.88 -28 PBT9.9414.08 -29 NP7.318.87 -18
