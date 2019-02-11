JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 108.26% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 71.32% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.90% to Rs 187.56 crore

Net profit of Coastal Corporation declined 71.32% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 187.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 201.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales187.56201.47 -7 OPM %1.650.81 -PBDT5.6411.32 -50 PBT4.7710.44 -54 NP1.856.45 -71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements