Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 71.32% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit rises 183.51% in the September 2018 quarter
Coastal Corporation standalone net profit rises 201.58% in the September 2018 quarter
Board of Coastal Corporation takes note of Govt. subsidiary for setting up sea food processing unit
First phase of Coastal Road to have three interchanges: BMC
Modi to visit TN on Sunday, launch projects
-
Sales decline 6.90% to Rs 187.56 croreNet profit of Coastal Corporation declined 71.32% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 187.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 201.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales187.56201.47 -7 OPM %1.650.81 -PBDT5.6411.32 -50 PBT4.7710.44 -54 NP1.856.45 -71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU