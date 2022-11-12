Coastal Roadways standalone net profit rises 72.73% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 10.50 croreNet profit of Coastal Roadways rose 72.73% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.5011.60 -9 OPM %5.714.91 -PBDT0.580.56 4 PBT0.270.15 80 NP0.190.11 73
