Coastal Roadways standalone net profit rises 72.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 10.50 crore

Net profit of Coastal Roadways rose 72.73% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10.5011.605.714.910.580.560.270.150.190.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)