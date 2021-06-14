Cochin Shipyard gains after Q4 PAT climbs 72% to Rs 236 cr

-
-
Cochin Shipyard rose 2.28% to Rs 422.20 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 71.8% to Rs 236.22 crore on 32.3% jump in net sales to Rs 1,080.32 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Profit before tax (PBT) soared 66.1% to Rs 304.47 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 183.30 crore in Q4 FY20.
During the financial year, Cochin Shipyard's consolidated net profit declined 3.69% to Rs 608.66 crore on 17.63% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 2,818.89 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the FY 2020-21.
Cochin Shipyard is the largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility in India. It is part of a line of maritime-related facilities in the port-city of Kochi, Kerala. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 72.86% stake in the company.
