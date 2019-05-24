Coffee Day Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 16.99% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.98% to Rs 1322.20 croreNet profit of Coffee Day Enterprises declined 16.99% to Rs 28.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 1322.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1130.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.70% to Rs 147.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 148.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 4264.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3787.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1322.201130.26 17 4264.483787.98 13 OPM %8.9315.28 -13.4616.34 - PBDT83.26124.75 -33 406.92432.30 -6 PBT11.2556.81 -80 114.89171.93 -33 NP28.8334.73 -17 147.23148.27 -1
