Coffee Day Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 16.99% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.98% to Rs 1322.20 crore

Net profit of declined 16.99% to Rs 28.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 1322.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1130.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.70% to Rs 147.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 148.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 4264.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3787.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1322.201130.264264.483787.988.9315.2813.4616.3483.26124.75406.92432.3011.2556.81114.89171.9328.8334.73147.23148.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)