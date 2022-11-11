Coffee Day Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.67 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Coffee Day Enterprises update on CIRP filed against its subsidiary
Tata Coffee soars after Q2 PAT rises 174% YoY
NESCO Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Vintage Coffee and Beverages bags Rs 21 crore export orders
KAAPI Solutions associates with the Coffee Board, UCAI and SCAI, Sponsors National Barista Championship 2022
-
Sales rise 56.15% to Rs 229.16 croreNet profit of Coffee Day Enterprises reported to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 84.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.15% to Rs 229.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 146.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales229.16146.76 56 OPM %12.97-8.49 -PBDT36.48-51.09 LP PBT4.40-90.35 LP NP5.67-84.85 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU