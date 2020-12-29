Coforge Ltd gains 0.63%

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 2707.85, up 0.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.69% in last one year as compared to a 13.4% jump in NIFTY and a 53.76% jump in the Nifty IT.

The PE of the stock is 40.19 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

