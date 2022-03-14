Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd spurts 0.24%, rises for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1502.15, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.03% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% jump in NIFTY and a 7.28% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1502.15, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 16765.9. The Sensex is at 56158.49, up 1.09%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has gained around 5.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35613.65, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1488.45, down 0.26% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is down 6.03% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% jump in NIFTY and a 7.28% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 38.2 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

