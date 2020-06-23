Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd up for fifth session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1412.05, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.36% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% drop in NIFTY and a 0.49% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1412.05, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10407.05. The Sensex is at 35243.06, up 0.95%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has risen around 10.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28865.45, up 1.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1416, up 2.54% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 24.36% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% drop in NIFTY and a 0.49% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 45.87 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)