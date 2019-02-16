Colorchips New Media reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 178.26% to Rs 0.64 croreNet profit of Colorchips New Media remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 178.26% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.640.23 178 OPM %9.3821.74 -PBDT0.060.05 20 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0
