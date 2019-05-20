Comfort Commotrade reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 62.49% to Rs 11.52 crore

Net Loss of Comfort Commotrade reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 62.49% to Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.64% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 34.20% to Rs 59.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 90.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

11.5230.7159.5990.56-2.34-13.74-0.20-0.47-0.10-4.240.210.35-0.11-4.250.180.32-0.15-2.830.080.22

