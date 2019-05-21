Comfort Fincap standalone net profit declines 38.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 1.84 croreNet profit of Comfort Fincap declined 38.67% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.35% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 6.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.841.72 7 6.836.84 0 OPM %67.9372.09 -72.1879.97 - PBDT0.750.88 -15 3.613.40 6 PBT0.750.88 -15 3.603.39 6 NP0.460.75 -39 2.562.43 5
