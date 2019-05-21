Comfort Fincap standalone net profit declines 38.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 1.84 crore

Net profit of Comfort Fincap declined 38.67% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.35% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 6.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1.841.726.836.8467.9372.0972.1879.970.750.883.613.400.750.883.603.390.460.752.562.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)