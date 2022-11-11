JUST IN
Comfort Intech consolidated net profit rises 253.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.22% to Rs 35.42 crore

Net profit of Comfort Intech rose 253.74% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.22% to Rs 35.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.4241.29 -14 OPM %8.223.49 -PBDT2.861.23 133 PBT2.801.20 133 NP5.201.47 254

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:08 IST

