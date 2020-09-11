Comfort Intech consolidated net profit rises 3950.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.44% to Rs 10.98 crore

Net profit of Comfort Intech rose 3950.00% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.44% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10.9813.3021.490.602.320.052.2803.240.08

