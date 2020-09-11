Comfort Intech consolidated net profit rises 3950.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Comfort Intech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Titan Intech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter
SK Intech Metchems signs MoU with KMV to market and distribute Eco Clean across India
Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Comfort Fincap reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 17.44% to Rs 10.98 croreNet profit of Comfort Intech rose 3950.00% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.44% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.9813.30 -17 OPM %21.490.60 -PBDT2.320.05 4540 PBT2.280 0 NP3.240.08 3950
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU