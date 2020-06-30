JUST IN
Commercial Syn Bags standalone net profit declines 0.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.11% to Rs 46.59 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags declined 0.37% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.11% to Rs 46.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.15% to Rs 11.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.60% to Rs 190.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 206.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales46.5954.88 -15 190.97206.68 -8 OPM %12.2311.99 -12.4512.41 - PBDT5.525.62 -2 21.3421.16 1 PBT3.753.72 1 14.4415.01 -4 NP2.712.72 0 11.4211.29 1

