Commercial Syn Bags standalone net profit declines 0.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.11% to Rs 46.59 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags declined 0.37% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.11% to Rs 46.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.15% to Rs 11.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.60% to Rs 190.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 206.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

46.5954.88190.97206.6812.2311.9912.4512.415.525.6221.3421.163.753.7214.4415.012.712.7211.4211.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)