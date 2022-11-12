Competent Automobiles Company standalone net profit rises 9.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.35% to Rs 395.88 croreNet profit of Competent Automobiles Company rose 9.29% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.35% to Rs 395.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 326.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales395.88326.22 21 OPM %3.564.79 -PBDT11.3712.29 -7 PBT6.206.06 2 NP4.594.20 9
