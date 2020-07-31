Competent Automobiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 15.33% to Rs 240.19 crore

Net loss of Competent Automobiles reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.33% to Rs 240.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 283.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 145.41% to Rs 38.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.03% to Rs 1165.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1239.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales240.19283.67 -15 1165.251239.97 -6 OPM %3.283.30 -3.743.14 - PBDT5.049.64 -48 63.6333.12 92 PBT-2.106.87 PL 42.6024.48 74 NP-1.403.72 PL 38.8015.81 145

