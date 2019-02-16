Competent Automobiles standalone net profit declines 93.63% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panafic Industrials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
P&G Q4 net profit down 43% to Rs 44.55 crore
SEAMEC reports standalone net profit of Rs 35.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
AVTIL Enterprise standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Action Construction Equipments standalone net profit declines 9.38% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.15% to Rs 349.78 croreNet profit of Competent Automobiles declined 93.63% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 73.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 349.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 332.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales349.78332.64 5 OPM %3.173.37 -PBDT9.2487.27 -89 PBT7.1085.39 -92 NP4.6573.04 -94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU