Competent Automobiles standalone net profit declines 93.63% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 5.15% to Rs 349.78 crore

Net profit of Competent Automobiles declined 93.63% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 73.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 349.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 332.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales349.78332.64 5 OPM %3.173.37 -PBDT9.2487.27 -89 PBT7.1085.39 -92 NP4.6573.04 -94

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:30 IST

