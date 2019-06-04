Competent Automobiles standalone net profit rises 56.30% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.26% to Rs 283.67 crore

Net profit of rose 56.30% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 283.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 299.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.75% to Rs 15.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.69% to Rs 1239.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1274.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

283.67299.431239.971274.203.302.573.142.799.649.0033.12108.976.876.6824.48101.383.722.3815.8182.12

