Compuage Infocom consolidated net profit rises 4.42% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 1298.33 croreNet profit of Compuage Infocom rose 4.42% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 1298.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1133.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1298.331133.42 15 OPM %1.811.86 -PBDT12.4410.88 14 PBT10.8610.02 8 NP6.856.56 4
