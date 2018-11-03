Compuage Infocom standalone net profit rises 4.42% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Compuage Infocom standalone net profit rises 25.52% in the March 2018 quarter
Compuage Infocom consolidated net profit rises 18.81% in the March 2018 quarter
Compuage Infocom standalone net profit rises 30.73% in the June 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 1298.33 croreNet profit of Compuage Infocom rose 4.42% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 1298.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1133.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1298.331133.42 15 OPM %1.811.86 -PBDT12.4310.88 14 PBT10.8510.02 8 NP6.856.56 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU