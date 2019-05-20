Compucom Software reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 70.50% to Rs 3.46 croreNet Loss of Compucom Software reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 70.50% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.4611.73 -71 OPM %-50.00-57.29 -PBDT0.20-4.50 LP PBT-1.45-7.16 80 NP-0.60-4.80 88
