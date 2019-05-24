Conart Engineers standalone net profit declines 13.56% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.97% to Rs 11.25 croreNet profit of Conart Engineers declined 13.56% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.97% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.17% to Rs 1.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.85% to Rs 31.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.258.59 31 31.0322.51 38 OPM %6.588.96 -7.448.13 - PBDT0.800.92 -13 2.762.11 31 PBT0.680.81 -16 2.261.62 40 NP0.510.59 -14 1.671.20 39
