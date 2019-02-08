Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 58.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Conart Engineers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Vascon Engineers receives civil works contract worth Rs 35.50 cr
Vascon Engineers concludes sale of assets worth Rs 50 crore
Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit declines 58.72% in the September 2018 quarter
Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.03% to Rs 6.58 croreNet profit of Conart Engineers rose 58.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.03% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.585.72 15 OPM %7.296.82 -PBDT0.610.44 39 PBT0.510.32 59 NP0.380.24 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU