Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 58.33% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 15.03% to Rs 6.58 crore

Net profit of Conart Engineers rose 58.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.03% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.585.72 15 OPM %7.296.82 -PBDT0.610.44 39 PBT0.510.32 59 NP0.380.24 58

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 13:48 IST

