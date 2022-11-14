Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 65.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.62% to Rs 13.28 croreNet profit of Conart Engineers rose 65.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 13.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.2811.01 21 OPM %5.053.45 -PBDT0.690.46 50 PBT0.550.35 57 NP0.330.20 65
