Confidence Finance & Trading standalone net profit rises 740.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2090.00% to Rs 4.38 crore

Net profit of Confidence Finance & Trading rose 740.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2090.00% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.380.206.3925.000.580.050.570.050.420.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)