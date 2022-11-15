Confidence Finance & Trading standalone net profit rises 740.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2090.00% to Rs 4.38 croreNet profit of Confidence Finance & Trading rose 740.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2090.00% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.380.20 2090 OPM %6.3925.00 -PBDT0.580.05 1060 PBT0.570.05 1040 NP0.420.05 740
