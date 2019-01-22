Confidence Futuristic Energetech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Confidence Futuristic Energetech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Futuristic Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Futuristic Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Funny Software reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Futuristic Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 8550.00% to Rs 3.46 croreNet profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8550.00% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.460.04 8550 OPM %0.58-475.00 -PBDT0.03-0.19 LP PBT0.01-0.20 LP NP0.01-0.14 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU