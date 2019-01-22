JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ruby Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Confidence Futuristic Energetech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8550.00% to Rs 3.46 crore

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8550.00% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.460.04 8550 OPM %0.58-475.00 -PBDT0.03-0.19 LP PBT0.01-0.20 LP NP0.01-0.14 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 12:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements