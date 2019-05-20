Confidence Futuristic Energetech standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 42.11% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech declined 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.11% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1005.63% to Rs 7.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.330.577.850.71-169.70-89.47-11.46-100.000.150.250.250.050.040.220.070.010.030.150.050.01

