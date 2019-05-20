Confidence Futuristic Energetech standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.11% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech declined 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.11% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1005.63% to Rs 7.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.330.57 -42 7.850.71 1006 OPM %-169.70-89.47 --11.46-100.00 - PBDT0.150.25 -40 0.250.05 400 PBT0.040.22 -82 0.070.01 600 NP0.030.15 -80 0.050.01 400
