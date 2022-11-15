Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit declines 27.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.51% to Rs 460.67 croreNet profit of Confidence Petroleum India declined 27.89% to Rs 24.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.51% to Rs 460.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 428.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales460.67428.48 8 OPM %12.1414.38 -PBDT50.8959.65 -15 PBT31.3844.21 -29 NP24.1233.45 -28
