Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit declines 27.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.51% to Rs 460.67 crore

Net profit of Confidence Petroleum India declined 27.89% to Rs 24.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.51% to Rs 460.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 428.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.460.67428.4812.1414.3850.8959.6531.3844.2124.1233.45

