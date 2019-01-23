Confidence Petroleum India standalone net profit rises 144.30% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 67.60% to Rs 237.37 croreNet profit of Confidence Petroleum India rose 144.30% to Rs 17.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 67.60% to Rs 237.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 141.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales237.37141.63 68 OPM %13.5712.86 -PBDT31.0516.05 93 PBT24.5010.07 143 NP17.157.02 144
