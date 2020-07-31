Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.49 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.04% to Rs 84.95 crore

Net Loss of Consolidated Construction Consortium reported to Rs 68.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.04% to Rs 84.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 108.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 156.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 73.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.07% to Rs 343.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 465.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

