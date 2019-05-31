JUST IN
Eros International Media Ltd extends losses
Business Standard

Consolidated Construction Consortium reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.92 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 106.50 crore

Net Loss of Consolidated Construction Consortium reported to Rs 14.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 29.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 106.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 75.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 78.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 456.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 469.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales106.5099.59 7 456.05469.49 -3 OPM %4.33-4.84 --0.54-1.06 - PBDT-11.39-18.57 39 -63.63-75.23 15 PBT-12.95-20.43 37 -69.94-82.73 15 NP-14.92-29.37 49 -75.60-78.32 3

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 14:01 IST

