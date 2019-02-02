Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 491.30% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IIFL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 29.81% in the September 2018 quarter
IIFL Holdings consolidated net profit declines 12.40% in the December 2018 quarter
Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 2.85% in the September 2018 quarter
Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 18.12% in the December 2018 quarter
Bullish Bonds & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 633.33% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 77.14% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings rose 491.30% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 77.14% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.160.70 -77 OPM %2125.0085.71 -PBDT3.400.60 467 PBT3.390.59 475 NP2.720.46 491
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU