Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 491.30% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 77.14% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings rose 491.30% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 77.14% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.160.70 -77 OPM %2125.0085.71 -PBDT3.400.60 467 PBT3.390.59 475 NP2.720.46 491

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 14:48 IST

