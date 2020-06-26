Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 12.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 1584.31 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India declined 12.82% to Rs 311.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 357.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 1584.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1848.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.10% to Rs 404.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1229.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 6539.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6956.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

