Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 12.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 1584.31 croreNet profit of Container Corporation Of India declined 12.82% to Rs 311.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 357.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 1584.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1848.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 67.10% to Rs 404.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1229.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 6539.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6956.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1584.311848.55 -14 6539.426956.06 -6 OPM %30.3725.43 -25.9025.74 - PBDT542.87597.14 -9 1901.192101.16 -10 PBT401.65477.94 -16 1356.781648.90 -18 NP311.52357.35 -13 404.471229.37 -67
