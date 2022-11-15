Contil India standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.55% in the September 2022 quarter
KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 16.22% in the September 2022 quarter
Amber Enterprises India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.98 crore in the September 2022 quarter
ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 32.73% in the September 2022 quarter
Delhivery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 254.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.81% to Rs 5.18 croreNet profit of Contil India declined 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.184.36 19 OPM %4.442.98 -PBDT0.230.24 -4 PBT0.220.24 -8 NP0.160.24 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU