Contil India standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.21% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Contil India declined 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.21% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.38% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.40% to Rs 8.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

