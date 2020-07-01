Contil India standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.21% to Rs 1.43 croreNet profit of Contil India declined 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.21% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.38% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.40% to Rs 8.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.432.02 -29 8.617.66 12 OPM %-29.370.99 --3.830.52 - PBDT0.160.21 -24 0.340.36 -6 PBT0.160.20 -20 0.320.34 -6 NP0.060.12 -50 0.220.26 -15
