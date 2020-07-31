Contil India standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.02% to Rs 2.33 croreNet profit of Contil India rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.02% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.332.08 12 OPM %-1.294.33 -PBDT0.090.04 125 PBT0.080.03 167 NP0.080.03 167
