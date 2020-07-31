Contil India standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.02% to Rs 2.33 crore

Net profit of Contil India rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.02% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.332.08-1.294.330.090.040.080.030.080.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)