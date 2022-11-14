Continental Petroleums standalone net profit declines 63.16% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Continental Petroleums standalone net profit rises 210.00% in the March 2022 quarter
GP Petroleums standalone net profit declines 10.15% in the September 2022 quarter
GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 75.10% in the March 2022 quarter
Continental Seeds and Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 31.44% to Rs 20.06 croreNet profit of Continental Petroleums declined 63.16% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 31.44% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.0629.26 -31 OPM %5.587.04 -PBDT0.791.89 -58 PBT0.691.84 -63 NP0.491.33 -63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU