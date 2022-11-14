Continental Petroleums standalone net profit declines 63.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.44% to Rs 20.06 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums declined 63.16% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 31.44% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.0629.265.587.040.791.890.691.840.491.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)