JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Inox Green Energy Services IPO subscribed 85%
Business Standard

Continental Petroleums standalone net profit declines 63.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 31.44% to Rs 20.06 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums declined 63.16% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 31.44% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.0629.26 -31 OPM %5.587.04 -PBDT0.791.89 -58 PBT0.691.84 -63 NP0.491.33 -63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU